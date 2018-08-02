Channels
Syria calls rare US strike an effort 'to support terrorism'
AP|Published:  02.08.18 , 18:50
Syrian state-run media said Thursday a rare US strike on government-backed troops in eastern Syria killed and wounded dozens of tribal fighters, calling it a new effort "to support terrorism."

 

The US-led coalition said its action was in "self-defense," citing a major attack on its allied forces and US advisers in Deir el-Zour province by at least 500 fighters, battle tanks, howitzers and mortars.

 

The overnight attack, which a US military official earlier said killed about 100 of the attackers, added another layer to the Syrian conflict that is once again plunging into a new and unpredictable spiral of violence.

 

