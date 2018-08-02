Sudan says its ambassador to Cairo to return 'very soon'

Sudan is returning its ambassador to Cairo "very soon," Sudanese foreign minister said Thursday, more than a month since the envoy was recalled for consultations in a move that signaled deteriorating relations at the time.
Ibrahim Ghandour spoke at joint news conference with his Egyptian counterpart Sameh Shoukry following talks in Cairo that included the
two countries' intelligence chiefs.
The talks are the latest attempt by the two Nile-basin nations to defuse months-long tensions, triggered mainly by Sudan's revival of a longstanding border dispute and its perceived support for Ethiopia amid its tussle with Egypt over the likely impact of a massive dam being built on the Nile. Cairo fears the dam will reduce its vital water share, a claim that Ethiopia dismisses as unfounded.