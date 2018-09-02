US, China reaffirm commitment to pressure North Korea

US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson and China's top diplomat Yang Jiechi on Thursday reaffirmed their countries' commitment to exert pressure in Pyongyang over its nuclear weapons, the U.S. State Department said.
Yang was on a two-day visit to Washington that began on Thursday. His talks were also expected to cover the sensitive US-China economic relationship after recent tit-for-tat actions that have raised fears of a trade war between the world's two largest economies.
"Both sides reaffirmed President Trump's and President Xi's commitment to keep up pressure on North Korea's illegal weapons and nuclear programs," State Department Spokeswoman Heather Nauert told a news briefing.