US appeals court voids verdict over Arab Bank and Hamas

NEW YORK - A US appeals court on Friday threw out a September 2014 jury verdict finding Arab Bank Plc liable for knowingly supporting militant attacks in Israel linked to Hamas, a decision that triggers a settlement agreement with some plaintiffs.
The 2nd US Circuit Court of Appeals in Manhattan said the Brooklyn jury weighing Arab Bank's alleged role in 24 attacks in the early 2000s had been instructed improperly about the "international terrorism" element of one of the plaintiffs' claims.
Subsequent to the verdict, Arab Bank reached a confidential settlement with 527 plaintiffs who were victims, or relatives of victims, of the attacks. Both sides agreed to forgo a retrial if the verdict were voided.