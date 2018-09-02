Indian PM, Jordan king discuss Israeli-Palestinian conflict

AMMAN - Jordan's King Abdullah II discussed the Israeli-Palestinian conflict and his role as custodian of major Muslim and Christian shrines in contested Jerusalem with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday.

A palace statement said the two met Friday, a day before Modi's first-ever visit to the West Bank.

Modi tweeted Friday that he is looking forward to talks with Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas and "reaffirming our support for the Palestinian people and the development of Palestine."