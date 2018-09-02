SDF: British Islamic State militant was trying to reach Turkey

One of two British Islamic State (ISIS) militants known for their role in the torture and killings of Western hostages in Syria was aiming to reach Turkey when he was captured by Kurdish-led forces last month, a Kurdish official said on Friday.
US officials said on Thursday that the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), a US-backed militia force, had captured Alexanda Kotey and El Shafee ElSheikh, two of four militants known as the "Beatles" for their English accents.
Senior SDF official Redur Xelil told Reuters that Kotey was captured in a rural area of Raqqa province on Jan. 24.
"He was intending to escape towards Turkey with cooperation and coordination with friends of his on the Turkish side," Xelil said. "He is now under investigation with us," he said. Xelil gave no information about the second militant, Elsheikh.