UN Security Council considers demand for 30-day Syria ceasefire

UNITED NATIONS - The United Nations Security Council is considering demanding a 30-day ceasefire in Syria to allow the delivery of aid and the evacuation of sick and wounded, diplomats said on Friday, although the measure is likely to be resisted by Russia.

A resolution, drafted by Sweden and Kuwait, was circulated to the 15-member council on Friday. It needs nine votes in favor and no vetoes by Russia, China, the United States, Britain or France.

The United Nations called on Tuesday for an immediate humanitarian ceasefire in Syria of at least a month, a call that was backed by the US State Department on Thursday

However, Russian UN Ambassador Vassily Nebenzia said on Thursday: "That's not realistic. We would like to see a ceasefire, the end of war in Syria, but the terrorists, I'm not sure they are in agreement."