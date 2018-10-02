Channels
Autopsy gives no insight on motive in Vegas mass shooting
Associated Press |Published:  02.10.18 , 11:03

LAS VEGAS - The much anticipated autopsy report on Las Vegas gunman Stephen Paddock did nothing to help explain why he carried out the deadliest shooting in modern US history -- his body didn't hold diseases or drugs or other substances that could have caused aggressive behavior.

 

In fact, it showed he was a sober, healthy 64-year-old.

 

The report -- released Friday in response to a lawsuit by The Associated Press and the Las Vegas Review-Journal -- showed gunman Stephen Paddock had anti-anxiety drugs in his system but was not under the influence of them.

 

