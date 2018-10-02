Israel to UN: stop Iranian provocations

Israeli Ambassador to the UN Danny Danon sent a letter to the UN Security Council protesting the incident in the north. “This is not the first time that we are warning you of the dangerous actions of Iran that is destabilizing the region,” he wrote.

“This incident proves that all our warnings have been proven correct. Israel will protect its citizens and will not tolerate violations of its sovereignty; the Security Council ought to condemn this dangerous move and put an immediate end to Iranian provocations.”