2,000 Shabbat protesters in Ashdod; protest at AG home; Jerusalem
Ilana Curiel|Last update:  02.10.18 , 20:55

Some 2,000 people participated in what has become a weekly protest against the Ashdod municipality’s policies on businesses operating on Shabbat and the fines issued by the city.

 

This weekend, no fines were issued.

 

A routine protest was also held at the home of Attorney General Avichai Mandelblit calling on him to speed up the investigation and possible indictment of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

 

A small protest was also held in Jerusalem against the government's decision to expel African migrants. 

 


First published: 02.10.18, 20:46
