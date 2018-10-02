2,000 Shabbat protesters in Ashdod; protest at AG home; Jerusalem

Some 2,000 people participated in what has become a weekly protest against the Ashdod municipality’s policies on businesses operating on Shabbat and the fines issued by the city.

This weekend, no fines were issued.

A routine protest was also held at the home of Attorney General Avichai Mandelblit calling on him to speed up the investigation and possible indictment of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

A small protest was also held in Jerusalem against the government's decision to expel African migrants.