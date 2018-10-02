Putin urges Netanyahu Syria to avoid escalation in Syria

MOSCOW - Russian President Vladimir Putin and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu discussed the situation in Syria in a telephone call on Saturday after heavy Israeli air strikes in the country, Interfax news agency cited the Kremlin as saying.

"They discussed the situation around the actions of the Israeli air force, which carried our missile strikes on targets in Syria," Interfax quoted the Kremlin as saying.

Putin told Netanyahu there was a need to avoid any steps that would lead to a new confrontation in the region, Interfax reported.

Anti-aircraft fire downed an Israeli warplane returning from a bombing raid on Iran-backed positions in Syria earlier on Saturday in the most serious confrontations yet between Israel and Iranian-backed forces based across the border.