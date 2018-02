CAIRO - US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson has arrived in Egypt at the start of a regional tour that coincides with heightened regional tension and unease over the Trump administration's Mideast policies.

In Egypt, as well as in Kuwait, Lebanon and Jordan—the tour's other Arab stops—Tillerson will almost certainly hear misgivings about President Donald Trump's recent decision to recognize Jerusalem as Israel's capital.

He visits NATO ally Turkey on the tour's final stop.