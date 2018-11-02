Israel to snub film fest in Paris over contentious movie

The Israeli government will not send its envoy to the opening ceremony of an Israeli film festival in Paris over the organizers' decision to screen a contentious, critically-acclaimed Israeli film.

Samuel Maoz's "Foxtrot" is a drama exploring Israel's West Bank occupation and the modern Israeli psyche. It has come under fire from

The Foreign Ministry said Sunday the Israeli ambassador to France will not attend the festival's opening night event when the film is being screened. It said the ambassador had urged organizers to choose a film that "is not controversial and suits a festive opening night" which "Jewish donors" are expected to attend. It said the festival, being held next month, declined the ambassador's request.