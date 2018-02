Israel Air Force Commander Amikam Norkin visited the Rambam Medical Center in Haifa on Sunday and told Major A., the combat pilot who was seriously wounded in the F-16 crash in northern Israel on Saturday morning, that his decision to evacuate the plane after a mission over the Syria was the right thing to do.

"As soon as you realized you had to abandon the plane, you made the right decision, thereby saving the navigator's life and your own life," he told the pilot.