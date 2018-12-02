Zionist Union to submit no-confidence motion against government

The Zionist Union faction will submit a motion of no-confidence against the government Monday in light of "the governmental corruption culture and the heavy cloud of suspicion hanging over Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and other Knesset members in the coalition."
According to Zionist Union leader Avi Gabbay, "The heavy suspicions hanging over Netanyahu's head cast a heavy shadow on his ability to keep performing his job. The coalition is busy protecting its members' narrow interests rather than working for the public and it's time to replace it."