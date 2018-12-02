Channels
Weather:
  
Ynetnews on Twitter Ynetnews on Facebook

Zionist Union to submit no-confidence motion against government
Moran Azulay |Published:  02.12.18 , 09:00
The Zionist Union faction will submit a motion of no-confidence against the government Monday in light of "the governmental corruption culture and the heavy cloud of suspicion hanging over Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and other Knesset members in the coalition."

 

According to Zionist Union leader Avi Gabbay, "The heavy suspicions hanging over Netanyahu's head cast a heavy shadow on his ability to keep performing his job. The coalition is busy protecting its members' narrow interests rather than working for the public and it's time to replace it."

 

    |
    • |
  • RSS
    • |
  • About
    • |
  • Contact us
    • |
  • Privacy Policy
    • |
  • Terms of use
    • |
  • Advertise with us
    • |
  • Site Map

Site developed by     Copyright © Yedioth Internet. All rights reserved.