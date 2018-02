Knesset Member Hanin Zoabi (United List) was removed Monday from a meeting of the Knesset's Education Committee after calling IDF soldiers "murderers."

The committee's chairman, Yakov Margi, said in response that "IDF soldiers are not murderers. They are operating in an impossible reality." Margi also removed MK Anat Berko (Likud) for interrupting Zoabi and refusing to let her speak.