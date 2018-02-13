Bennett: A Right-wing gov't that fails to annex West Bank in Trump era has failed

Education Minister Naftali Bennett commented on statements made by American officials disavowing talks President Donald Trump allegedly had with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu regarding annexing the West Bank, and said, "The current American administration constitutes fertile ground for realizing a policy of annexation, despite not being familiar with the idea (yet)."

"A Right-wing government that completes its term with half a million second class Israelis considering that American administration will be considered to have failed," Bennett added in a Ynet interview.