Israel closes doors on trial of Palestinian teen

JERUSALEM – The Israeli military judge overseeing the trial of Palestinian teenager Ahed Tamimi has ordered all proceedings to take place behind closed doors.

The 17-year-old girl, on trial for slapping a pair of Israeli soldiers outside her West Bank home, walked into the packed courtroom on Tuesday as her trial began.

The judge quickly ushered out reporters, saying the trial would be closed "for the protection of the minor." Her lawyer, Gaby Lasky, objected.

Tamimi, who has been incarcerated for nearly two months, appeared to be in good spirits as she entered and whispered across the courtroom to her family. Her father, Bassem Tamimi, shouted: "Stay strong!"