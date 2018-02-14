Netanyahu's lawyer assails Israeli police

JERUSALEM – Benjamin Netanyahu's lawyer, Amit Hadad, says police recommendations of corruption charges against the prime minister are based on "false" statements.

Police said in a statement that Netanyahu had accepted gifts valued at 750,000 shekels ($214,000) from billionaire film producer Arnon Milchan, and in exchange Netanyahu had operated on Milchan's behalf on U.S. visa matters and helped Milchan with the Israeli media market.

Hadad told Israel Radio that the sums allegedly received by Netanyahu according to police were "inflated, incorrect, unfactual, and simply unacceptable."

Hadad says Netanyahu "didn't receive bribes at all. Not in a single day, not in a year, not at all." He added that the "prime minister never acted in Milchan's benefit on any issue, except for one, that of the visa."