'Numerous' fatalities after shooting at Florida high school

A shooter opened fire in a Florida high school on Wednesday morning, killing multiple people and sending hundreds of panicked students fleeing into the streets while others huddled in classrooms as police hunted for the gunman.
Dozens of police swarmed Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, about 45 miles (72 km) north of Miami after the attack before they took the suspected shooter into custody Wednesday afternoon.
"There are numerous fatalities. It's a horrific situation," Broward Country Schools Superintendent Robert Runcie told reporters. He said the school district had gotten no warning of a potential shooter and that there was no evidence of more than one shooter.
"We have at least 14 victims," the Broward County sheriff's office said on Twitter. It did not make clear if that number included people who were wounded in addition to the dead.