UK blames Russian military for 'malicious' cyberattack

LONDON - Britain says the Russian government was behind a cyberattack that hit businesses across Europe last year.

Foreign Minister Tariq Ahmad says "the UK government judges that the Russian government, specifically the Russian military, was responsible

The fast-spreading outbreak of data-scrambling software centered on Ukraine, which is embroiled in a conflict with Moscow-backed separatists in the country's east. It spread to companies that do business with Ukraine, including US pharmaceutical company Merck, Danish shipping firm A.P. Moller-Maersk and FedEx subsidiary TNT.

Ahmad said Thursday that the "reckless" attack cost organizations hundreds of millions of dollars.

British Defense Secretary Gavin Williamson accused Russia of "undermining democracy, wrecking livelihoods by targeting critical infrastructure, and weaponizing information" with malicious cyberattacks.

Russia has denied responsibility.