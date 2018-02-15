Mattis: US, Turkey finding 'common ground' on Syria

BRUSSELS - US Defense Secretary Jim Mattis said Thursday the United States and Turkey are having an open dialogue about their growing differences over the fight in Syria, and are "finding common ground."

Speaking at the close of a NATO defense ministers meeting, Mattis presented a more calm and understated view of the escalating rhetoric over America's continued aid to the US-backed Kurdish rebels in Syria. Ankara considers those fighters a terrorist group.

"I believe we are finding common ground and there are areas of uncommon ground where sometimes war just gives you bad alternatives to choose from," Mattis said.

Mattis, who spoke with Turkish Defense Minister Nurettin Canikli during the NATO meeting and earlier this week, characterized the conversations as "absolutely open and honest dialogue." And he insisted that the two countries are "coming together on what we can do together."