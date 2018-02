Yesh Atid Chairman Yair Lapid said regarding the police recommendations to indict Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu: “The prime minister can resign, take a temporary leave of absence or whatever else he chooses, but he cannot run the country in this manner.”

More than a thousand people participated Friday in a protest against government corruption at Tel Aviv’s Habima Sq. They called on Attorney General Avichai Mandelblit to hurry up handling the case.