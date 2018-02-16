FBI says it failed to investigate tip on Florida suspect

The FBI received a specific report last month that the suspect in the Florida school shooting had a "desire to kill" and access to guns and could be plotting an attack, but agents failed to investigate the tip, the agency said Friday.
A person who was close to Nikolas Cruz called the FBI's tip line on Jan. 5 and provided information about Cruz's weapons and his erratic
behavior, including his disturbing social media posts. The caller was concerned that Cruz could attack a school.
In a statement issued Friday, the agency acknowledged that the tip should have been shared with the FBI's Miami office and investigated, but it was not. The startling admission came as the agency was already facing criticism for its treatment of a tip about a YouTube comment posted by a "Nikolas Cruz" last year.
The FBI investigated the comment, which said "Im going to be a professional school shooter," but did not determine who made it.