Far-right extremists march in Sofia to honor pro-Nazi general

SOFIA – Hundreds of far-right extremists marched through the centre of Sofia on Saturday to honor a Bulgarian general who led a pro-Nazi organization in the 1930s and 1940s.

The march, which has raised concern in local media about the rise of the right wing in the Balkan state, went ahead despite international condemnation.

It included a torchlight procession by youths in dark clothing and the laying of wreaths at the former home of General Hristo Lukov, a leader of the pro-Nazi Union of Bulgarian Legions in the 1930s and 1940s.

The Sofia municipality initially banned the event, but its decision was overturned in court. Sofia Mayor Yordanka Fandukova repeatedly said the procession "has no place in our city".