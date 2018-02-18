Lieberman says legislation will end 'absurd theater' of PA salaries to terrorists

Defense Minister Avigdor Lieberman said Sunday that the bill approved by the Knesset Ministerial Committee on Legislation to offset salaries given by the Palestinian Authority to convicted terrorists will “put an end to theater of the absurd.”
“The salaries of terrorists taken from Abu Mazen will be used to prevent terrorism and compensate victims,” he said, referring to Palestinian
Authority (PA) President Mahmoud Abbas by his moniker.
The proposed bill will enable the defense minister to estimate before the Cabinet each year the total sum of money transferred to terrorists by the PA. The Cabinet will then be asked to approve the estimate before the money is then deducted and transferred to a fund that will be established to implement verdicts against the PA.