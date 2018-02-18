Netanyahu speaks with Polish PM, telling him 'Jewish perpetrators' comment was 'unacceptable'

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu spoke on the phone with Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki on Sunday, after the latter said there were also Jewish perpetrators in the Holocaust.

Netanyahu told Morawiecki that his remarks were unacceptable, and that there was no basis for comparing the actions of Poles during the Holocaust to those of Jews.

The prime minister pointed out that the goal of the Holocaust was to destroy the Jewish people, and that all Jews were under sentence of death.

He further stressed to his Polish counterpart that the distortion regarding Poland could not be corrected by means of another distortion.

The two agreed that the countries would continue their dialogue on the matter.