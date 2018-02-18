IDF officer attacked by several dozen Haredim in capital

An IDF officer was attacked by several dozen hard-line Haredim objecting to army service in the Beit Yisrael neighborhood of Jerusalem.

He was extricated from the scene by a Magen David Adom ambulance that happened to be passing by.

The officer arrived to the neighborhood for evening prayers, but was chased away from a synagogue was derogatory remarks. When he went out into the street, he was surrounded by dozens of people who threatened to hurt him.

The ambulance's driver, who witnessed the events as they unfolded, called him to get on the vehicle and took him out of the neighborhood unharmed.