France says committed to Iran deal, talks with European, US allies

PARIS - France reaffirmed its commitment to the Iran nuclear deal on Monday, saying it wanted it to be strictly implemented and was continuing talks with its European and US partners on the program.

The foreign ministry said in a statement France was concerned about Iran's ballistic missiles programme and its activities in the region,

Reuters reported on Sunday that the United States is hoping to convince its European allies—Britain, France and Germany—to improve the Iran nuclear deal over time in return for US President Donald Trump keeping the pact alive by renewing US sanctions relief in May.