UK calls on Iran not to deepen Yemen crisis

LONDON - Britain called on Iran to stop taking actions which could escalate the conflict in Yemen after a United Nations group of experts found that missiles and military equipment of Iranian origin were introduced into Yemen after an arms embargo.

"I call on Iran to cease activity which risks escalating the conflict and to support a political solution to the conflict in Yemen," Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson said in a statement.

"I also call on all parties to the conflict to abide fully by applicable international law, including international humanitarian law and international human rights law."