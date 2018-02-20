Israeli man abducted, eventually freed in Nigerian capital

A 62-year-old Israeli citizen was abducted on the outskirts of Abuja, the capital of Nigeria, on Friday, it was cleared for publication on Tuesday.

The man, who works for an Israeli company in Nigeria, was taken by militants for ransom. In the firefight that erupted during the abduction, the Israeli's personal driver was killed, while he was taken to a hiding place.

The man was released on Tuesday morning after negotiations between the abductors and the CEO of the Israeli company, along with local defense officials.

The Foreign Ministry and the Israeli Embassy in Nigeria were also involved in the release efforts.