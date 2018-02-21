Channels
President says Egypt 'scored a goal' with Israel gas deal
AP|Published:  02.21.18 , 14:56

CAIRO -- Egypt's president says his country "scored a goal" by signing a $15 billion deal with an Israeli company to supply natural gas that will help turn Egypt into a regional energy hub.

 

Abdel-Fatah el-Sissi said in televised comments on Wednesday that the project "has a lot of advantages" for Egyptians.

 

Delek Drilling and its US partner, Noble Energy, signed the agreement on Monday to sell a total of 64 billion cubic meters of gas over a 10-year period to Egyptian company Dolphinus Holdings. The gas is expected to start flowing next year.

 


