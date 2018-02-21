Polish official: no criminal charges under Holocaust law

WARSAW, Poland -- A controversial law that makes it a criminal act to blame Poles for Holocaust crimes they did not commit will not lead to criminal charges, a Polish government official said Wednesday.

The recently adopted law has sparked a bitter conflict with Israel, where it is seen as trying to whitewash the actions of some Poles

Deputy Foreign Minister Bartosz Cichocki said late Tuesday that no criminal charges will be brought, but Poland might demand the retraction of untrue statements. The government says the law is intended to defend Poland's good name and fight slander.

In the event of false accusations, Poland will "react, demand clarifications, argue against them, but no means of prosecution will be implemented," Cichocki said on TVN24.

The law allows prison terms of up to three years for blaming Poles for Holocaust crimes that were committed by Nazi Germans, who occupied Poland during the war.

Cichocki heads Poland's team for discussing legal and historic issues with Israeli representatives. The Polish and Israeli prime ministers decided to hold the discussions in response to the controversies stemming from Poland's law. The two sides have not yet met.