Minister Regev belittles investigations against PM Netanyahu

Culture and Sports Minister Miri Regev disparaged Wednesday the investigations against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and the media's coverage of them, sarcastically announcing that "Case 7000 was opened—teacher Shoshana gave Netanyahu a cookie."

"Because this is the method—every half-leak immediately becomes a headline and a public indictment," she scorned. "Everyone knows that Netanyahu is not involved in the Bezeq affair (otherwise known as Case 4000—ed) and in Judge Gerstel's case (otherwise known as Case 1270—ed)—and yet they manipulate details at the expense of the public."