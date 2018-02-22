Egyptian court sentences 21 to death on terrorism charges

CAIRO -- An Egyptian court has sentenced 21 people to death and seven others to up to life in prison on terrorism-related charges.

Thursday's verdict, reported by the state-run MENA news agency, can be appealed.

Out of the 28 on trial, only 12 are in custody while the others -- 16 suspects -- are at large.

Earlier on Thursday, six suspected members of the now-outlawed Muslim Brotherhood group were ordered detained for 15 days, pending investigation over joining a "terrorist" group.

The six were arrested on Wednesday night on a farm allegedly belonging to detained former presidential candidate, Abdel-Monaem Abul Fetouh, who was also formerly a Brotherhood member.