Egyptian court sentences 21 to death on terrorism charges
AP|Published:  02.22.18 , 15:22

CAIRO -- An Egyptian court has sentenced 21 people to death and seven others to up to life in prison on terrorism-related charges.

 

Thursday's verdict, reported by the state-run MENA news agency, can be appealed.

 

Out of the 28 on trial, only 12 are in custody while the others -- 16 suspects -- are at large.

 

Earlier on Thursday, six suspected members of the now-outlawed Muslim Brotherhood group were ordered detained for 15 days, pending investigation over joining a "terrorist" group.

 

The six were arrested on Wednesday night on a farm allegedly belonging to detained former presidential candidate, Abdel-Monaem Abul Fetouh, who was also formerly a Brotherhood member.

 


First published: 02.22.18, 15:22
