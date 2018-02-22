IAEA: Iran stays within main limits of nuclear deal

VIENNA – Iran has stayed within the main restrictions on its nuclear activities imposed by a 2015 deal with major powers, a confidential quarterly report by the UN atomic watchdog seen by Reuters showed on Thursday.

The Islamic Republic did not exceed limits on its stocks of low-enriched uranium and heavy water, and did not enrich uranium beyond

The deal was designed to extend the time Iran would need to build a nuclear bomb, if it so chose, to roughly a year from a few months. The agreement has been heavily criticized by US President Donald Trump, who has called on European allies and Congress to help fix what he calls its "flaws".

The report added that Iran had told the agency by letter of a decision that "has been taken to construct naval nuclear propulsion in future".

The IAEA had requested "further clarifications and amplifications", adding that if a decision had been reached to build new facilities for naval nuclear propulsion, it needed to supply initial design information. Iran had yet to respond, the report added.