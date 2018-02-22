Security Council to meet amid calls for Syria cease-fire

BEIRUT – World leaders called for an urgent cease-fire in Syria on Thursday as government forces pounded the opposition-controlled eastern suburbs of the capital in a crushing campaign that has left hundreds of people dead in recent days.

The UN Security Council was expected to vote on a resolution, called for by Sweden and Kuwait, ordering a cease-fire to allow relief agencies

In the rebel-held suburbs of Damascus known as eastern Ghouta, medical workers said they hadn't been able to see their families for days as they worked round the clock at hospitals that have been moved underground to protect them from bombing, while their spouses and children stay in shelters.