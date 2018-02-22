Palestinian President Abbas in US hospital for routine checks

RAMALLAH, West Bank –Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas has gone into hospital in the United States for a routine check, a senior Palestinian official told Reuters on Thursday.

"He is in the hospital now doing ordinary checks," the official said by telephone, without giving further details.

Abbas, 82, addressed the UN Security Council in New York on Feb. 20 and called for an international conference to be held by mid-2018 to kick-start the stalled peace process with Israel.

He was expected to leave the US for Venezuela for an official visit, according to his office in Ramallah. That visit was scheduled to start on Feb. 21.

In October 2016, Abbas was taken to hospital in the West Bank without prior public announcement for heart function tests which, a doctor said, showed normal results.