Syrian opposition says 32 killed near Damascus

Syrian opposition activists say bombardment of rebel-held eastern suburbs of the capital Damascus has killed 32 people.
The Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights says Friday's 32 deaths raise to 462 the number of people killed since Sunday when government forces began a new wave of bombardment with warplanes, helicopter gunships, surface-to-surface missiles and artillery.
The Ghouta Media Center, an activist collective, also put the number of Friday's deaths at 32 people, saying those killed included 13 people in the Damascus suburb of Douma, five in Ein Tarma and five in Shiefouniyeh.
Opposition activists say the massive bombardment aims to pave the way for a ground offensive by government forces to capture one of the first areas that revolted against President Bashar Assad in 2011.