GAZA CITY - A team of Egyptian officials is in the Gaza Strip to renew efforts to push for reconciliation between the rival Fatah and Gaza factions.

Two Egyptian intelligence officials and a diplomat arrived in Gaza on Sunday, along with several government ministers from the Fatah-led Palestinian Cabinet in the West Bank.

A delegation of Hamas leaders has been in Egypt since Feb. 9 in what is believed to be a stepped up Egyptian pressure campaign on the group.