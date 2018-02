Police have arrested the mother of Khaled Abu Jaudah, who murdered IDF soldier Ron Kokia in Arad, for the second time.

The mother, 53-year-old Ma'zuza Abu Jaudah, was arrested on suspicion of staying in Israel illegally. She was found in the Bedouin town of Kuseife with entry permits, despite the fact she had been residing in Israel for the past 35 years.

Police offered to deport her to the territories, her attorney said, and to drive her to the Sham'a Checkpoint in the Negev.