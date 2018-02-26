PM Netanyahu responding to SAO's claims on Elovitch case: 'Numbers are overblown'

A message put out on behalf of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu regarding State Attorney's Office claims that Bezeq majority shareholder Shaul Elovitch allegedly received bribe money in excess of one million shekels said, "The truth is no hindrance to the smear campaign against the prime minister."

"The numbers are being overblown every single day: first it was tens of millions, then hundreds, today it's billion and tomorrow it'll be a trillion. But the truth will win out in the end and the hot air will also escape this balloon—because there was nothing."

It was further communicated that Netanyahu's decisions were all "reached topically and were founded on professional ranks, committees and legal consultancy."