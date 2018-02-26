UN resolution to condemn Iran faces Russian opposition

UNITED NATIONS – Security Council members were trying Monday to compromise on a British-drafted resolution that promises action against violators of a UN arms embargo on Yemen.

A revised resolution drops earlier condemnation of Iran, which Russia opposed.

UN experts said in a January report that Iran failed to prevent the direct or indirect supply of missiles and drones to Shiite Houthi rebels in Yemen.

The draft resolution would extend UN sanctions in Yemen and the mandate of the panel of experts monitoring their implementation, which expire Monday.

If the British draft is vetoed, the council will vote on a rival version circulated by Russia which makes no mention of the experts' report, but would also extend sanctions and the panel's mandate.

A vote is expected later Monday.