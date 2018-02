Defense Minister Avigdor Lieberman said Tuesday his Yisrael Beytenu party will only support legislation on Haredi draft to the IDF that has been formulated in the Defense Ministry.

"Yisrael Beytenu is willing to compromise and be flexible on many topics except one—the security of the State of Israel," he wrote on his Facebook page. "I hope everyone can ignore electoral considerations and stick to security considerations only."