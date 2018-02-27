Polish delegation to arrive in Israel

A Polish delegation headed by Deputy Foreign Minister Bartosz Cichocki will arrive in Israel Wednesday and attempt to reach an understanding regarding the wording of the controversial Polish Holocaust Law which has caused a diplomatic crisis between the two countries.

The delegation will meet with the Director-General of the Foreign Affairs Ministry Yuval Rotem on Thursday. The law is currently set to take effect on March 1st, but Warsaw has announced that it will not be enforced until the matter is smoothed out with Israel.