Egypt calls for BBC boycott amid dispute over critical report
Reuters|Published:  02.27.18 , 19:21

CAIRO - Egypt's government press centre called on Tuesday for Egyptian officials and prominent individuals to boycott the British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) after a report on human rights it said was "flagrantly fraught with lies".

 

The BBC last week published a short documentary and report highlighting what it said were cases of enforced disappearances and torture carried out by security forces since President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi came to power in 2014.

 

The report came weeks before Sisi is to stand for re-election virtually unopposed after opponents halted their campaigns and a top challenger was jailed.

 


