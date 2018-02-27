Poland postpones debate on commemorating Poles who saved Jews

WARSAW - The Polish parliament delayed a debate on Tuesday on whether to designate a day to remember Poles who saved Jews during World War Two, with the opposition saying it was bad timing as the country faces international pressure over a new Holocaust law.
The law, which imposes jail sentences of up to three years for suggesting Poland was complicit in Nazi German crimes, has drawn harsh criticism from Israel and the United States.
The ruling right-wing ruling Law and Justice Party (PiS) says the law is necessary to protect national honour.
Marek Kuchcinski, speaker of the lower house of parliament, said he would discuss with President Andrzej Duda, who initiated the Remembrance Day proposal in October, the possibility of delaying the debate following the opposition's calls.
"The timing is unfortunate, it would be better to wait until the situation with Israel calms down," said Rafal Grupinski, a lawmaker from the centrist main opposition Civic Platform (PO).