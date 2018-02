Iran justice minister expects fewer executions under revised drug law

GENEVA - Iran's justice minister said on Tuesday a recent reform of its drug laws should lead to fewer executions after the UN Secretary General said he remained alarmed about their high number - nearly 500 last year.

As Ali Reza Avai addressed the United Nations Human Rights Council, protesters rallied outside against the senior official who is on European

Avai was a senior judiciary official during the 1980s and the Mujahedin-e Khalq, an Iranian opposition group, accuses him of playing a role in the Islamic Republic's execution of thousands of political prisoners in 1988.