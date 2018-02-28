Channels
Trump names campaign manager for re-election bid
AP|Published:  02.28.18 , 08:06
US President Donald Trump never stopped campaigning after winning the White House and now he's making fresh moves to establish his re-election effort.

 

The president on Tuesday named former digital adviser Brad Parscale as campaign manager for his 2020 election bid, a sign he is prioritizing
loyalty as he works to secure his own political future in what is shaping up to be a bruising midterm election cycle for the GOP. The rise of Parscale, largely unknown in politics until just two years ago, has been inextricably linked to Trump's own political success.

 

In a statement, the Trump campaign said Parscale will lead "advanced planning" for the 2020 effort, and that the campaign also will be engaged in the midterm elections.

 


