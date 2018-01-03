Senators will try to pull US from Yemen war

WASHINGTON – US lawmakers unveiled plans on Wednesday to use a decades-old law to force a Senate vote on whether to pull the country out of a foreign conflict, in this case the civil war in Yemen.

Republican Senator Mike Lee, independent Bernie Sanders and Democrat Chris Murphy said they would make the first attempt to take advantage of a provision in the 1973 War Powers Act that allows any senator to introduce a resolution on whether to withdraw US armed forces from a conflict not authorized by Congress.

Their action was the latest salvo in an ongoing battle between the US Congress and the White House over control of military conflicts.

"We believe that, as Congress has not declared war or authorized military force, this conflict (in Yemen) is unconstitutional and unauthorized," Sanders told a news conference.